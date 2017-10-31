The former head of the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre has been tasked with completing an independent review of Ottawa's long-term care facilities, the city announced Tuesday.

Greg Fougère will undertake the review, which is expected to take five months. Fougère worked in senior care for three decades, including a 17-year stint as CEO of the veterans' home.

The review comes after incidents of verbal abuse described as "disturbing and offensive" at the city-run Peter D. Clark Long Term Care Centre were captured on video.

The accused employee was fired in September along with two other workers who had witnessed the abuse but did not report it.

"Mr. Fougère has been involved in seniors' initiatives at the local and provincial levels, working in areas such as long-term care policy, planning, funding and legislative compliance," city manager Steve Kanellakos wrote in a memo to the mayor and city councillors. According to the memo, Fougère has received many awards and honours for his work.

The review is set to begin Nov. 1, and will be submitted by March 31, 2018, with recommendations for measures to prevent further abuse. The city has already held 13 consultation sessions with family, friends and volunteers at the homes.