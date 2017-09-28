The City of Ottawa has fired three workers at the municipally run Peter D. Clark Long Term Care Centre after four incidents of verbal abuse described as "disturbing and offensive" were captured on video.

According to a memo to council released Thursday afternoon, Ottawa police have been notified of the incidents.

News of the incidents coincides with consultations with residents, families and volunteers at all four of the city's long-term care homes. They follow an order by Ontario's Health Ministry to come up with plans to improve the city-run facilities after several investigations into neglect and abuse since 2015.

But this latest evidence of abuse appears to have been so disturbing that the city has ordered a separate, third-party audit of the facilities.

"As a result of these latest incidents, management will take an additional step and recruit an independent, third party to review The City of Ottawa's four Long Term Care Homes," Janice Burelle, the general manager of community and social services, wrote in an email to council members.

Video captured abuse

"On Sept. 26, 2017, the family of the resident affected reported four incidents of verbal abuse to the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care who subsequently advised city staff," Burelle wrote.

A video camera in the resident's room captured the abuse that occurred in late August and early September. The city immediately fired the employee involved, as well as two other workers who witnessed the abuse but did nothing.

In the video, the workers spoke about a fourth colleague who they said hadn't been providing medication to the patient. That fourth worker is now under investigation.