The Lombardy Fair has cancelled its popular pig scramble due to opposition from animal rights activists.

The long-running agricultural fair in Lombardy, just south of Smiths Falls, pulled the event from this year's program after an organization called Toronto Pig Save gathered more than 5,000 signatures in an online petition and threatened on-site protests.

A pig scramble places baby pigs in a show ring with young children, who chase them around and try to catch them. But opponents who started the petition call it "cruel and unethical."

"We think children ought to be taught compassion and love for animals, and if they see an animal in distress, the right thing to do is try to help them," said Anita Krajnc of Toronto Pig Save.

"So what's wrong with these pig scrambles is it teaches the opposite. It's looking at pigs as livestock, as property. And chasing these little piglets around does not teach children values such as compassion."

Local activists planned to protest at the Lombardy Fair, which is in its 151st year and takes place over the August long weekend. Organizers cancelled this year's pig scramble to avoid confrontations between protesters and fair-goers, and they say they're disappointed.

'It's just a way of life'

"We've invited these people who are protesting to come to our fair and see what we're doing, because I'm sure if they did, they would understand that we're not hurting any animals, and it's just a way of life and a great educational opportunity for town and city kids," said John Joynt, director of the Lombardy Agricultural Society.

"But instead, they won't come and see. They just decide to protest."

Organizers have cancelled the pig scramble at this year's Lombardy Fair, but haven't ruled out bringing it back next year. (Brock Hodgkinson/YouTube)

Joynt disagrees with opponents who believe the baby pigs suffer distress when placed in the pig scramble.

"When [children] catch a pig or hold a pig, the little pig will sometimes squeal. And of course some of our protestors think that we're stressing these pigs terribly. But that's just a pig expressing himself. We don't know whether it's out of delight or probably just the surprise of somebody touching them or catching them," he added.

Krajnc says the fair did "the right thing" by cancelling the pig scramble this year. She'd rather see young people learn about and interact with pigs at a sanctuary.

"There are a number of sanctuaries in Ontario where pigs live in a loving home for the rest of their lives, and that's a place where children can actually learn who pigs are and how they ought to treat them," she said.

Despite this year's cancellation, Joynt says organizers may consider bringing back the pig scramble for next year's Lombardy Fair.