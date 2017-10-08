Unanswered questions about the Canadian government's $500-million partnership with Netflix has left local filmmakers underwhelmed and wondering what it means for them.

Last week, Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly announced the U.S-based streaming service will spend half a billion dollars on Canadian productions and build a permanent production presence north of the border to produce Canadian content.

The announcement also includes a boost to the Canadian Media Fund by 2018.

But some were left wondering if the deal requires Netflix to create content based on Canadian content regulations, something local filmmakers will be keeping an eye on.

Will indie filmmakers benefit?

"It was hard for me to be fully excited about this news because there's still a lot of questions that we need answered to, some missing pieces," said Gabriela Warrior Renaud.

Renaud is an Ottawa-based independent filmmaker who has been working on a documentary for the past three years.

She told CBC Radio's All in a Day she has concerns about the deal.

"It's nice to see there will be contributions to arts and culture in Canada but there's definitely a lot of things that need to be figured out," she said Monday.

"I'm not sure if this money will be accessible to people like me who make projects sort of DIY like I do."

On the other hand, Michael Dobbin, producer and corporate director of Quiet Revolution Pictures, said he is "quite optimistic" about the government's attempt to revamp its cultural policy.

Michael Dobbin, producer at Quiet Revolution Pictures, said his company has received little interest from Netflix on Canadian-made productions in the past. (CBC News)

"It sounds like government is putting money into … the Canadian Media Fund, which also means there will be more money for development, which Netflix is not doing. So, possibly for new and emerging talent there will be more money on the table to develop projects," he said.

The Canadian government turning to Netflix to redevelop its creative strategy in a digital age comes after Netflix reported in July it had approximately 104 million subscribers.

Joly tweeted clarifications on Twitter on Monday about last week's announcement, assuring Canadians that Netflix will not benefit from tax credits that are only available to Canadian companies.

Fact: Netflix's Canadian production house is subject to the same corporate taxes as any other business in Canada. https://t.co/o6iQ7VGahM — @melaniejoly

Dobbin said he has pitched Canadian-made films to Netflix in the past for solely Canadian rights, but with little interest.

"We'll get very, very low offers for what the licence would be. So often we don't actually go through with it," he said.

He, like many filmmakers across the country, will be watching the new strategy closely.