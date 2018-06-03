New
How to make spicy tofu jerky, vanilla oat protein balls
Samantha Shorkey, a local vegan bodybuilder, shares two of her most popular recipes with CBC Radio's All in a Day.
Samantha Shorkey says she was told for years that she could never become a bodybuilder because of her vegan diet.
Today, she's written a book on vegan bodybuilding and was the first vegan bikini pro at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation.
"I had been vegetarian and vegan [for 27 years] and I knew that there had to be a way," she told CBC Radio's All in a Day.
"I just replaced animal sources of protein with vegan sources."
Shorkey is a vegan fitness coach, writes her own blog and creates her own recipes for building muscle on a vegan lifestyle.
She plans to be at the Ottawa Veg Fest this weekend to share some of her food creations and her work as a bodybuilder.
She shared two of her recipes with All in a Day host Alan Neal.
Spicy tofu jerky
Ingredients
- 1 brick of extra-firm organic, non GMO-tofu (350 g).
- 2 tbsp. Bragg's liquid aminos (healthy soy sauce alternative).
- 2 tbsp. Sriracha sauce.
- 1 tbsp. finely minced garlic (3 to 4) cloves.
Method
- Drain tofu and then wrap in a paper towel and press out as much water as you can. Cut tofu into thin slices (0.5" thick).
- Combine Bragg's, Sriracha and minced garlic in a small bowl. Set it aside.
- Line a couple of dehydrator trays with parchment paper.
- Arrange tofu slices on trays then brush each side with sauce.
- Dehydrate for 4 to 5 hours.
- Remove once dry and tough.
Vanilla oat protein balls
Ingredients
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder.
- 1 cup rolled (quick) oats.
- 3 tbsp. ground flax seed.
- 1/2 cup almond butter (any but or seed butter works).
- 1 tbsp. coconut oil.
- 1/4 cup maple syrup.
- 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract.
- 1 tbsp. chia seeds.
- Optional: little bit of water (if dough is dry).
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl.
- Add 1 tbsp or 2 of water if dough is too dry.
- Form into balls.
- Place in freezer and allow balls to harden for at least 30 minutes.
- Can be stored in fridge or freezer.