How to make spicy tofu jerky, vanilla oat protein balls

Samantha Shorkey says she was told for years that she could never become a bodybuilder because of her vegan diet.

Samantha Shorkey is a vegan coach based in Ottawa. (@SamanthaShorkey/Twitter) Today, she's written a book on vegan bodybuilding and was the first vegan bikini pro at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation.

"I had been vegetarian and vegan [for 27 years] and I knew that there had to be a way," she told CBC Radio's All in a Day.

"I just replaced animal sources of protein with vegan sources."

Shorkey is a vegan fitness coach, writes her own blog and creates her own recipes for building muscle on a vegan lifestyle.

She plans to be at the Ottawa Veg Fest this weekend to share some of her food creations and her work as a bodybuilder.

She shared two of her recipes with All in a Day host Alan Neal.

Spicy tofu jerky

Samantha Shorkey, a local vegan body builder, has created her own protein-rich recipes including this spicy tofu jerky. (Samantha Shorkey)

Ingredients

1 brick of extra-firm organic, non GMO-tofu (350 g).

2 tbsp. Bragg's liquid aminos (healthy soy sauce alternative).

2 tbsp. Sriracha sauce.

1 tbsp. finely minced garlic (3 to 4) cloves.

Method

Drain tofu and then wrap in a paper towel and press out as much water as you can. Cut tofu into thin slices (0.5" thick). Combine Bragg's, Sriracha and minced garlic in a small bowl. Set it aside. Line a couple of dehydrator trays with parchment paper. Arrange tofu slices on trays then brush each side with sauce. Dehydrate for 4 to 5 hours. Remove once dry and tough.

Vanilla oat protein balls

Vegan bodybuilder Samantha Shorkey shares her vanilla oat protein balls recipe with CBC Radio's All in a Day. (Christine Mcavoy)

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder.

1 cup rolled (quick) oats.

3 tbsp. ground flax seed.

1/2 cup almond butter (any but or seed butter works).

1 tbsp. coconut oil.

1/4 cup maple syrup.

1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract.

1 tbsp. chia seeds.

Optional: little bit of water (if dough is dry).

Method

Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl. Add 1 tbsp or 2 of water if dough is too dry. Form into balls. Place in freezer and allow balls to harden for at least 30 minutes. Can be stored in fridge or freezer.