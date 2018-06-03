Skip to Main Content
How to make spicy tofu jerky, vanilla oat protein balls

Samantha Shorkey, a local vegan bodybuilder, shares two of her most popular recipes with CBC Radio's All in a Day.

Local bodybuilder shares protein-rich vegan delights

Samantha Shorkey says she was told for years that she could never become a bodybuilder because of her vegan diet.

Samantha Shorkey is a vegan coach based in Ottawa. (@SamanthaShorkey/Twitter)Today, she's written a book on vegan bodybuilding and was the first vegan bikini pro at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation.

"I had been vegetarian and vegan [for 27 years] and I knew that there had to be a way," she told CBC Radio's All in a Day.

"I just replaced animal sources of protein with vegan sources."

Shorkey is a vegan fitness coach, writes her own blog and creates her own recipes for building muscle on a vegan lifestyle.

She plans to be at the Ottawa Veg Fest this weekend to share some of her food creations and her work as a bodybuilder. 

She shared two of her recipes with All in a Day host Alan Neal.

Spicy tofu jerky

Samantha Shorkey, a local vegan body builder, has created her own protein-rich recipes including this spicy tofu jerky. (Samantha Shorkey)

Ingredients 

  • 1 brick of extra-firm organic, non GMO-tofu (350 g).
  • 2 tbsp. Bragg's liquid aminos (healthy soy sauce alternative).
  • 2 tbsp. Sriracha sauce.
  • 1 tbsp. finely minced garlic (3 to 4) cloves.

Method 

  1. Drain tofu and then wrap in a paper towel and press out as much water as you can. Cut tofu into thin slices (0.5" thick). 
  2. Combine Bragg's, Sriracha and minced garlic in a small bowl. Set it aside. 
  3. Line a couple of dehydrator trays with parchment paper. 
  4. Arrange tofu slices on trays then brush each side with sauce. 
  5. Dehydrate for 4 to 5 hours. 
  6. Remove once dry and tough.

Vanilla oat protein balls 

Vegan bodybuilder Samantha Shorkey shares her vanilla oat protein balls recipe with CBC Radio's All in a Day. (Christine Mcavoy)

Ingredients

  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder.
  • 1 cup rolled (quick) oats.
  • 3 tbsp. ground flax seed.
  • 1/2 cup almond butter (any but or seed butter works).
  • 1 tbsp. coconut oil.
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup. 
  • 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract. 
  • 1 tbsp. chia seeds.
  • Optional: little bit of water (if dough is dry). 

Method 

  1. Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl.
  2. Add 1 tbsp or 2 of water if dough is too dry. 
  3. Form into balls.
  4. Place in freezer and allow balls to harden for at least 30 minutes. 
  5. Can be stored in fridge or freezer.
Vegan bodybuilding are two words you don't hear very often. On today's D is for Dinner....two recipes and tips for building muscle on a vegan lifestyle. 11:27

