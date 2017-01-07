Some of us resolve to get in shape for the new year, or find a new career. Some of us, like Maria-Rosa Szychowska, make more ambitious goals. And she's already off to a good start.

Maria-Rosa Szychowska says Project121212 will take her to countries in Latin America that will inspire her own work. (Linkedin)

Szychowska, a Gatineau-raised mural artist, is in Mexico as part of a plan she calls Project 121212. The idea, she told Stu Mills on CBC Radio's All in a Day, is to visit 12 Latin American countries, and paint 12 murals there in 12 months.

"It's a bit of a mix of spontaneity and something more planned," said Szychowska, 28. "I'm really open to extend my project, as well."

The scope might be ambitious, but it's all rooted in a desire to share her talent with people and non-government organizations that help others.

"In Guatemala, it will be for an orphanage, and then, in El Salvador, it will be a bus that's been renovated as a library that's going to go through the city where kids don't have good access to books."

After Mexico, said Szychowska, she's off to Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Panama, Columbia, Peru, Bolivia, and finally, Brazil. She'll be donating her time by giving art workshops to children. In Nicaragua, she'll be returning to a school she helped build 10 years ago.

To fund the project, Szychowska is making use of a grant for young artists, a crowd-funding campaign, as well as drawing on funds she earned painting murals throughout 2016. In return, she gets to travel through a part of the world she loves and get inspiration for her own work.

"Every country has their own particularities and own different styles. So this is why I wanted to come and get inspired," she said.

Szychowska brought some materials with her, such as paint brushes and markers, but said she will buy materials for her murals on the spot too, once she assesses the particular project and situation.

Closeup of Maria-Rosa Szychowska's portion of a mural painted by several artists. (Linkedin)

Szychowska might not be a household name, but you're likely to have seen her murals in Gatineau and Ottawa.

Her most striking work is a giant mural along Rue Montcalm, of a young girl, painted in bright pink, purple and orange — looking up toward the sky in wonder.