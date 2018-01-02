The pastor of a church that burned to the ground just days before Christmas is thanking the community for its help and vowing to rebuild.

Living Waters Christian Assembly on Slack Road in Nepean was destroyed by a fire that started the afternoon of Dec. 21. The damage was estimated at about $1.2 million.

Its pastor Syd Curry told Ottawa Morning host Hallie Cotnam Tuesday he had just left the building 30 minutes before he got the first call about the fire.

"Nothing was saved. We lost everything. [An] enormous loss," he said.

Some church wreckage is seen the morning after the fire. What was left standing after the blaze had to be torn down. (Ottawa Fire Services)

'We were so comforted'

The offers of help and venues for Christmas Eve events came right away, Curry said.

"Immediately we got responses from across this city … from the faith-based community: the Christian community, the Muslim community, the Jewish community, [along with] the business community. We were offered hotel space," he said.

"It was overwhelming. We were so comforted."

The congregation ended up celebrating Christmas Eve at Woodvale Pentecostal Church on Greenbank Road.

The church's pastor, Syd Curry, said he constantly thinks about what his congregation lost but is trying to focus on where to go from here. (CBC)

Meeting with NCC to discuss plans

Curry is meeting Tuesday afternoon with the National Capital Commission, which owns the land and owned the church building, to talk about short- and long-term plans for a new space.

"We will rebuild," he said. "Living Waters Christian Assembly as a place of worship and outreach centre will return."

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said Tuesday the cause of the fire is undetermined, and the extent of the damage made it difficult for investigators to pinpoint exactly what happened.

Crews were able to look at some parts of the structure, such as the heating system, and rule them out as a cause, Cardinal said.