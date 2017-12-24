The senior pastor of an Ottawa church gutted by fire last week says he's received overwhelming support over the past 72 hours — including an offer from a nearby house of worship to host its Christmas Eve service.

The main building of Living Waters Christian Assembly on Slack Road in Nepean burned to the ground Thursday, in a massive blaze that was being fought at one point by a dozen Ottawa fire crews.

Another Pentecostal church in Ottawa's west end threw open its doors Sunday afternoon so that Living Waters' congregation could hold its Dec. 24 service.

Dozens of parishioners turned out to the service at Woodvale Pentecostal Church on Greenbank Road, where Living Waters' Rev. Syd Curry talked about Thursday's fire.

"Our hearts are just so full with the support," Curry told CBC News. "And we know we will rebuild and we will overcome. The love and graciousness of God will see us through."

Flames are coming through the roof of the church, according to an Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

'It means the absolute world'

Parishioner Shannon Renaud said that while her family had been overcome with emotion since learning about the fire, they were thankful they had a place to hold Sunday's gathering.

"I'm glad that we're just getting together. Doesn't matter where," she said. "We're the church, not the building."

Kelsy Schwartz had been been attending Living Waters for three years, and said she was touched by Woodvale Pentecostal's willingness to step in.

"It's not just a congregation to us, it's our family," Schwartz said. "And for [Woodvale Pentecostal] to open their doors up for us so that we can be together in this time — it means the absolute world to us all."

A pile of wood is all that remains of Living Waters Christian Assembly after the church was gutted Thursday. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

'Such an inferno'

Curry said he rushed to the scene of the fire Thursday afternoon after getting a call from the alarm company.

By the time he arrived, the church had been engulfed by the flames.

"There's nothing standing but our mailbox and our lawn sign," he said. "Everything was just such an inferno. Everything [is] totally lost."

The spacious timber structure posed a significant challenge to firefighters hoping to quell the blaze, an Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson said at the time.

While firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to two nearby buildings, heavy equipment crews had to be called in to demolish what was left of the church for safety reasons.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Widespread offers of support

Since the fire, Curry said, people have reached out from across the country, the United States, and even England with offers to help.

Syd Curry, the senior pastor at Living Waters, said the church will be rebuilt. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

He also received a call from Israel in the middle of Sunday's service.

The church and the land it sits on is owned by the National Capital Commission, and Curry said Living Waters had been holding its services in the building since 2002.

In a statement, NCC spokesman Jean Wolff said the agency had already reached out to the congregation's leadership, and was exploring ways to help Living Waters over the holidays and the rest of the winter.

"I can tell you that our hearts and thoughts go out to the the members of the Living Waters Christian Assembly and their families," Wolff wrote.

"We feel very strongly the tragic loss of their place of worship just days before Christmas."