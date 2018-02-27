The City of Ottawa's planning committee has approved a luxury condo building on Scott Street, pitting the councillor for Westboro against his residents, who fear the development will turn their neighbourhood into a parking lot.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper said he felt uncomfortable opposing the community's wishes, but threw his support behind the proposal for 1946 Scott St. nonetheless.

The nine-storey building would have 49 units but only 13 surface parking spots, four of which would be reserved for visitors.

The idea is to discourage residents from owning cars and steer them toward public transit instead. The building would be about a three-minute walk from the existing Westboro Station.

Parking 'woefully inadequate'

But neighbours are doubtful about that strategy. Even with the transitway nearby, the availability of parking stalls would be "woefully inadequate" for a building that size, residents told the planning committee Tuesday.

'I think this is the kind of building that we're going to have to accept.' - Coun. Jeff Leiper

"It's not going to reduce the number of cars," said Vivan Russell, who lives next to the proposed site.

She worries her new neighbours will simply park on the street.

Higher buildings with less parking will be a new reality for the neighbourhood once LRT runs through the area, Leiper told the committee.

"I think this is the kind of building that we're going to have to accept," he said.

Any new owners who move into the building will know up front that there is limited parking available, Leiper said.

City council will consider the application on Feb. 28.