A man has been arrested after one person was shot in the leg in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police were called to Willow Street, behind the Sala San Marco restaurant on Preston Street, just before 2 p.m.

Heavily armed tactical officers soon surrounded a nearby home on Rochester Street, where the arrest was made.

A suspect, who appeared to be in his 20s, was taken away in handcuffs shortly after.

About half a dozen streets in the neighbourhood remained blocked off during the incident.

They have now been reopened.

Police haven't released further information about charges, or about the condition of the shooting victim.