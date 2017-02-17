A 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing several weapons charges after a shooting in Little Italy on Thursday.

It happened near Willow and Rochester streets just before 2 p.m. A 52-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital.

Officers conducted investigations on the 100 block of Rochester Street and the 2000 block of Jasmine Crescent, and executed three search warrants.

Three males were arrested and two of them were later released without charge, Ottawa police said in a media release issued Friday.

The 34-year-old is charged with:

Using a firearm to commit an indictable offence.

Careless use/handling/storage of a firearm.

Pointing a firearm.

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Possession of a loaded, regulated firearm.

Reckless discharge of a firearm.

More charges are expected, police said.

Police are thanking witnesses for coming forward.