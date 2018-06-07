Little Italy sex assault suspect turns himself in
A man wanted in connection to an attempted sexual assault in Little Italy last weekend has turned himself in to Ottawa police.
Woman waiting at bus stop dragged into bushes early Saturday
Police released an image of a suspect earlier this week following the incident near Preston and Young streets.
Police said the suspect dragged a young woman who was waiting at a bus stop into nearby bushes around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Two bystanders intervened and the man fled.
A 41-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, uttering threats, mischief and breaching probation. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.