Little Italy sex assault suspect turns himself in

A man wanted in connection to an attempted sexual assault in Little Italy last weekend has turned himself in to Ottawa police.

Police released an image of a suspect earlier this week following the incident near Preston and Young streets.

Police said the suspect dragged a young woman who was waiting at a bus stop into nearby bushes around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Two bystanders intervened and the man fled.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, uttering threats, mischief and breaching probation. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.