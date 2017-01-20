The elderly woman killed at her home in Gatineau on Wednesday worked at a psychiatric hospital for 30 years and would have tried to help her accused attacker, the woman's daughter says.

The body of 83-year-old Thérèse Gauvreau was discovered by police at 171 Boul. de la Cité-des-jeunes on Wednesday, shortly after Gatineau police had been called to the area to deal with an agitated man.

Thérèse Gauvreau, 83, was found dead at a home on Boulevard de la Cité-des-jeunes on Jan. 18, 2017. (Facebook)

Jean-François Dupuis, 21, was arrested at the scene and later charged with second-degree murder. He appeared briefly in court Thursday and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Gauvreau was part of a family well known in the Outaouais for running Gauvreau Top Soil, and had worked at the Pierre-Janet psychiatric hospital in Gatineau for decades, according to her daughter, Lisette Gauvreau.

"She always was in contact with people with difficulties. And I know that my mom, if she had the chance, would have tried to help him, to bring him back to reality. And I know she's already forgiven him," she told Radio-Canada in French during an interview Friday morning.

Calls for more mental health funding

Lisette Gauvreau's son told her the news, and she said she hopes her mother didn't suffer. She also said that while her family is devastated and shaken, they know Dupuis's family is as well.

She also called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to give more money to the provinces to fund mental health care.

'If we had all the resources to help, my mom wouldn't have lived through this.' - Lisette Gauvreau, victim's daughter

Lisette Gauvreau said she considers her mother the victim of a system that doesn't have enough funding or beds for children, teens and adults with mental illness.

"And if we had all the resources to help, my mom wouldn't have lived through this," she said in French.

"So I'm appealing to people to unite, instead of hating each other. I know that's the message my mom would want me to share."