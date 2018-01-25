Ottawa-area MPPs are reacting to allegations levelled against former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown, who stepped down early Thursday morning hours after two women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown has categorically denied the allegations and called a news conference Wednesday night to deny them.

Others within Brown's own party are siding with his accusers.

"I believe women who come forward on national news because it has to be one of the most courageous things a woman can do, and I support them," Nepean–Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod told CBC Thursday morning.

"Obviously it's horrific that they felt that way, and I just pray that nobody else was affected," said MacLeod, Brown's one-time leadership rival.

The PC caucus met late Wednesday evening to discuss the allegations. MacLeod said Brown was part of those discussions, but she could not reveal what was said.

Statement Regarding Allegations against Patrick Brown pic.twitter.com/ZbrHBRzhQB — @JYakabuskiMPP

"Mr. Brown is entitled to a legal defence and due process, but he cannot lead the PC Party into an election as a result of these allegations," Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski wrote in a statement released via Twitter Thursday morning.

Some PC candidates are also expressing outrage over the allegations. In a statement posted on Twitter, Goldie Ghamari, a candidate for the new riding of Carleton, said she was shocked by the allegations.

"I offer my unreserved sympathy to these brave women who came forward.," she wrote, adding that Brown made the right choice to resign as party leader.

Sexual misconduct and harassment have no place in our society. My parents raised me to respect everyone and to follow the law. I know how hard it must be for these women to bring forth these allegations. I also how how hard it must be for the accused to defend themselves. 1/2 — @gghamari

She also urged young PC members to reach out to her if they want to talk.

The PC Party caucus is set to meet again late Thursday to choose an interim leader on Friday.

MacLeod wouldn't say whether she would be putting her name forward again. She said she's confident the party will grow, survive and thrive despite Brown's resignation and the allegations against him.