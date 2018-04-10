Get ahead of Lincoln Fields redevelopment, Alex Cullen urges

With LRT coming to the struggling Lincoln Fields Mall, six surrounding communities want the City of Ottawa to start thinking about the area's future.

Community associations banded together to ask the city to get ahead of the owner's redevelopment plans and imagine what the area should look like in the future. Though the owner hasn't moved to redevelop the area yet, people in the neighbourhood feel it's inevitable.

RioCan, the mall's owner, already has plans to redevelop Westgate Shopping Mall into a residential community.

"We don't want to be reactive to a planning application," said Alex Cullen, a former councillor and president of the Belltown Neighbourhood Association.

"We would like to be ahead of the curve."

Planning staff to meet with community members

Cullen doesn't want to wait until RioCan submits a planning application to start thinking about what kind of development should replace the mall.

The city and the community should be clear about what kind of housing, green space, affordability and pedestrian amenities are needed, he said.

The discussion is especially important considering how close the future Lincoln Fields LRT station will be, Cullen said. He pointed out that city staff are already doing similar work in areas where stations will be built as part of future LRT phases.

Planning general manager Steve Willis agreed to meet with community associations to come up with a list of concerns that could help steer discussions if the owner does decide to redevelop the property.