Mayor, local councillor want to start process of extending LRT to Barrhaven

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder want city council approval to start the process of extending light rail to Barrhaven.

A news release from the mayor's office said the pair will bring a motion to Wednesday's council meeting seeking to take $600,000 from development and reserve funds to start an environmental assessment.

Experts would study transforming the Barrhaven bus corridor to a light rail line, joining the Trillium Line at Algonquin College — a station planned as part of Stage 2 of Ottawa's light rail project.

The study would include costing and a timeline, along with related transportation projects such as Park & Ride lots and multi-use pathways.

Kanata, Gatineau LRT also in the works

Stage 1 of the light rail network, running east to west from Tunney's Pasture to the Gloucester Centre, has been delayed by about six months. The new goal is for an opening by the end of November.

Stage 2 of the project would extend light rail east, west and south, with a scheduled opening in 2022.

The route for a future western light rail extension through Kanata and Stittsville has been approved, while Watson has talked about wanting to get a rail link to Gatineau up and running over the Prince of Wales Bridge around the same time as the Kanata extension.

This week, Gatineau's Société de transport de l'Outaouais started a study of its own on transportation between its core and west end that includes a potential link with Ottawa's light rail system.

Both Watson and Harder have registered as candidates for this fall's municipal election.