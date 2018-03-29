Skip to Main Content
Ministry of Labour investigates LRT tunnel incident

The Ministry of Labour is investigating an incident that happened late Wednesday night at the light rail tunnel on Rideau Street.

Police, firefighters, paramedics were called to the Rideau Street LRT tunnel at about 11 p.m. Wednesday

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the light rail tunnel construction site on Rideau Street late Wednesday night. (CBC News)

The Ministry of Labour is investigating an incident that happened late Wednesday night at the light rail tunnel construction site on Rideau Street.

Ottawa police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the the area at about 11 p.m.

Police said Thursday that the investigation had been transferred to the Ministry of Labour.

No further details were immediately available.​

