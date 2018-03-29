New
Ministry of Labour investigates LRT tunnel incident
The Ministry of Labour is investigating an incident that happened late Wednesday night at the light rail tunnel construction site on Rideau Street.
Ottawa police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the the area at about 11 p.m.
Police said Thursday that the investigation had been transferred to the Ministry of Labour.
No further details were immediately available.