Liberals in Ottawa-Vanier send wrong voting information to supporters

Liberals in Ottawa-Vanier are red with embarrassment after directing some of their own supporters to the wrong polling place for election day.

Local party officials are apologizing after incorrect information was sent by mail to some supporters.

"This morning it came to our attention that some election reminder flyers mailed to our supporters contained inaccurate information. We took proactive and decisive action to immediately make Elections Ontario aware and contact our supporters to clarify the error," read a statement from the campaign.

The statement said they were taking every step they could to get the right information to voters, but also encouraged people to check the Elections Ontario website.

Jules Bouvier got one of the cards and immediately thought it was a mistake.

"I received my Ontario card, so I knew where I was supposed to go. It is always the same place," he said.

He said this has been a strange election, but this surprised him.

"To me this is a major mistake," he said. "They know that I am Liberal and certainly my neighbour is also Liberal … so you're certainly not helping yourself."

Elections Ontario warned the public about the incident late Wednesday evening.

In an email to CBC News on Wednesday evening they had reports incorrect information was being sent from who they believe to be political campaigns.

"Elections Ontario has become aware that many voters in the Ottawa area have received literature from political campaigns on where they should go to vote," they said.

"This information may be incorrect. The only reliable source of information on where electors should go to vote is Elections Ontario."

The agency said the location listed on their website — under "voter information services." Voters can also search by postal code for their polling station.

Polls will open Thursday morning at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.