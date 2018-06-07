Ontario Votes 2018: Steve Clark re-elected in Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Progressive Conservative Steve Clark has been re-elected in Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, CBC News is projecting.

With 13.5 per cent out of 96 polls counted, Clark has 60.3 per cent of the vote, with more than 5,000 votes more than his closest competitor, Michelle Taylor with the NDP.

The largely rural Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes riding is made up of Brockville, Gananoque, Prescott and a number of townships and has a strong history of voting Progressive Conservative.

While the riding includes a large swath of the area south of Ottawa, most residents live close to the St. Lawrence River.

Historically, nothing has been able to budge this riding from the PC camp, with the party picking up more votes in the past three elections than all other parties combined.

Clark was first elected to the seat in a 2010 byelection.

