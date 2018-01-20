Gatineau police are investigating after a strip club was hit with a hail of bullets Saurday evening.
Police say that at around 7:30 p.m., shots were fired at Le Pigale from a car driving by on Gréber Boulevard.
Officers found bullet holes in the side of the building, police said.
At 9 p.m., major crime investigators were still on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
A stretch of Gréber Boulevard was closed Saturday night near Le Pigale for the investigation.
The strip club, however, remained open.