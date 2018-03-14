The federal government and the RCMP will be filming a mock shooting at two locations in downtown Ottawa this weekend, complete with fake gunshots and screaming actors.

This office building at 234 O'Connor St. in downtown Ottawa will be the location of a government training video shoot for around four hours on Sunday. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Global Affairs Canada said in a news release it wants to replace its current training video from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The filming will feature an RCMP officer in civilian clothes acting as an armed intruder and other people posing as frightened employees.

There will be guns firing blanks and people screaming in fake terror, the department said.

The first staged shooting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lester B. Pearson Building on Sussex Drive.

The second will happen at 234 Laurier Ave. W. on the corner of Laurier and O'Connor streets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.