If you take OC Transpo, chances are you've been there: packed onto a rush-hour bus that's moving so slowly through traffic you might as well get out and walk. It's maddening, and it's making you late for work.

Though OC Transpo keeps tabs on traffic disruptions around the city, sometimes construction, collisions or bad weather can stall a commute without warning.

Luckily, the next time you arrive late to the office thanks to a particularly glacial trip, OC Transpo will corroborate your story.

The transit agency will provide a message you can give to your boss. Just don't call it a late slip.

"OC Transpo can provide a message — not a late slip — to customers that confirms service delays or interruptions affected a specific trip on a given route, but cannot confirm that the customer was on the affected trip," said Pat Scrimgeour, OC Transpo's director of planning.

It's a service OC Transpo doesn't publicize, nor is the information even searchable on its website.

More late buses

A recent report from OC Transpo showed more of its rush-hour buses are running behind.

The data showed one in five buses is late during morning rush hour — the worst performance reported in the seven years OC Transpo has been making that data public.

The transit service did slightly better in other areas, such as cutting down on the number of regular routes that are late. However, with an average of 320,000 riders every weekday, the data suggests some 40,000 arrive at their destinations late.

OC Transpo's goal is to have 90 per cent of its buses arrive on time, according to its website. Its reports, however, show the on-time rate hasn't exceeded 70 per cent in the last seven years.

Ottawa isn't the only municipality whose transit service is willing to back up your excuse for being late. The Toronto Transit Commission offers paper late slips that include the date, time, duration and location of an incident that caused a service disruption.