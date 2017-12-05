Lansdowne has a problem with people parking illegally along Princess Patricia Way. City staff propose to fix the problem by simply making it legal, with the addition of seven permanent parking meters.

The development is intended to be pedestrian and transit oriented, and right now there are "no parking" signs along that stretch of Princess Patricia.

Despite the signs, users of the outdoor ice rink are continually parking there.

In a report to be considered by the planning committee on Tuesday, John Smit, director of economic development, describes legalizing parking along the stretch as the lesser of two evils.

"Without parking meters, the subject land attracts users who treat it as free parking with no practical time limit," the report reads, adding that parking meters would encourage turnover in the number of vehicles and make sure the spots are used only for short-term pickups and drop offs.

City staff propose to install parking meters along the south side of Princess Patricia Way near Lansdowne. ((City of Ottawa))

The spots would be one-hour pay-and-display, according to an emailed statement from Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation.

The move would require a rezoning of the land, which would apply only directly next to the rink.

It's not clear if or how the parking meters will be better enforced than the current rules prohibiting parking altogether.