As Indigenous people in Calgary celebrate the city's renaming of Langevin Bridge, some are hoping the federal government will change the name of Langevin Block, the historic building that houses the Prime Minister's office.

Hector-Louis Langevin is not only a father of Confederation, he's also the father of one of Canada's most prolific assimilation policies: residential schools.

"This is somebody who was an MP and a mayor and a cabinet minister, somebody who was the superintendent of Indian affairs," said Natan Obed, the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Canada's national Inuit organization.

"But, he had the view — that many people had at the time — that Indigenous people were not the same as non-Indigenous people that we're civilized, that we're not people, that we were savages."

Those views were not secret, but, until recently, they weren't particularly well known.

Correct the 'damage that was done'

The final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission included some comments Langevin made to Parliament, when he was the Minister of Public Works in 1883.

"If you wish to educate these children you must separate them from their parents during the time that they are being educated," he said.

"If you leave them in the family they may know how to read and write, but they still remain savages."

Linda Many Guns, professor at the University of Lethbridge, says renaming Langevin Block would 'signify change.' (University of Lethbridge)

For Linda Many Guns, whose mother was sent to a residential school, those words still sting.

"I have personal interest in correcting anything that we can in society in regards to the damage that was done as a result of these policies," she said.

"I am sure that behind that closed doors, inside of [the Langevin Block] that a great many of the policies that we're still dealing with were formed there and are still, probably, being discussed inside those walls."

Many Guns was one of many people who pushed for the City of Calgary to change the name of Langevin Bridge. Now, like Obed, she hopes the Canadian government will follow suit.

No formal name change requests

A spokesperson for Public Services and Procurement Canada says the government has not received any request to change the name of the federal building.

"A name can be submitted at any time for consideration by the Minister," the department wrote in a statement. "The individual or group is required to have supporting rationale accompanying the naming proposal."

Obed says he and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami have not petitioned the government for the name change — but he doesn't think he should have to.

"By being passive and by waiting, you're essentially endorsing the history and what it stands for."

Natan Obed, the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, says 'Canadians have to think about the history of colonialism.' (Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami)

Indigenous groups expect resistance

With so many important issues facing Indigenous people in Canada — including high suicide rates, failing infrastructure and a lack of adequate housing — Obed says this name change is "a footnote" in reconciliation.

But with such an easy and fast solution, he wants the government to do something.

"This type of action that puts history in its rightful place and urges Canadians not to celebrate those who created systems that killed thousands of Indigenous children is something that we have to think about," he said.

"Who those people are and the fact that their legacy is present in 2017 is something we should consider. Who are we putting forward as the people we respect and honour?"

Obed said there were many people who fought to protect the rights of Indigenous people and suggests one of them could be honoured instead.

That being said, Many Guns and Obed both said the change could be controversial.

"I know that the push back from other parts of society is going to come fast and swift," said Obed.

"I think people fear that Indigenous people are trying to take away Canada's identity and replace it with a negative image of the country as a whole. I don't believe that's the case."