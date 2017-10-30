A tractor trailer flipped on its side around 3:45 a.m. Monday on the Highway 5 on-ramp, causing the truck's load to spill onto the roadway.

Police closed the ramp after large planks of wood littered the highway.

The westbound Highway 50 was heavily congested as a result of the crash.

The driver was not injured.

COLLISION: The westbound 50 is blocked at the 5. This is the result... #otttraffic #ottnews pic.twitter.com/HOYbAzq7D4 — @cbcotttraffic

The ramp will be closed for several hours.

The Sûreté du Québec said strong winds and hydroplaning were possible causes for the collision.

Police are urging motorists to use caution when driving through heavy rain.