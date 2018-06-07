Randy Hillier re-elected in Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston

Progressive Conservative Randy Hillier has been re-elected in Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, CBC News is projecting.

With 33 per cent of polls counted, Hillier has 52 per cent of the vote, with 4,000 more votes than his closest competitor, Ramsey Hart for the NDP.

Hillier has held the sprawling rural riding since 2007. This year, however, the riding has been significantly redrawn, losing 30 per cent of its territory to Hastings–Lennox and Addington in the west, while gaining a smaller amount of land in the south and east.

It includes part of the City of Kingston as well as a number of rural townships: Perth, Smiths Falls, Carleton Place, Mississippi Mills, Almonte and Pakenham.

Also running in the riding are: