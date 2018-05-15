Skip to Main Content
Ontario Votes 2018: Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston

The sprawling eastern Ontario riding of Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston includes a number of rural townships, such as Perth, Smiths Falls, Carleton Place, Mississippi Mills and part of the city of Kingston.

PC incumbent Randy Hillier (centre) is hoping to defend his seat in Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston from Liberal candidate Amanda Pulker-Mok (left) and NDP candidate Ramsey Hart (right). (Submitted)

The newly named sprawling eastern Ontario riding of Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston has a Progressive Conservative incumbent who has held the largely rural seat for more than a decade.

Its population skews older, according to the most recent census, while the unemployment rate and average income are slightly below the provincial average. It includes part of the city of Kingston, as well as a number of rural townships: Perth, Smiths Falls, Carleton Place, Mississippi Mills, Almonte and Pakenham.

The riding has been significantly redrawn, losing 30 per cent of its territory to Hastings–Lennox and Addington in the west, while gaining a smaller amount of land in the south and east.

Who's running?

PC incumbent Randy Hillier has held the riding since 2007, when he beat the Liberal candidate by fewer than 1,000 votes. Since then Hillier's winning margin has grown, although the 2014 Liberal party candidate was still able to garner nearly 30 per cent of the vote. 

Amanda Pulker-Mok, the Almonte ward councillor in Mississippi Mills, is hoping to win the riding for the Liberals. She has experience working in health-care administration.

Ramsey Hart, who has worked for MiningWatch Canada and The Table Community Food Centre in Perth, is on the ballot for the NDP.

Retired high school teacher Anita Payne is running in Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston for the Greens, Steve Gebhardt is the candidate for the Ontario Libertarian Party, and John A. McEwen is an independent candidate.

