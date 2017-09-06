A fire broke out on Lajoie Street in Vanier early Wednesday morning, and an investigation is underway.

Several people called 911 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to report flames coming from the front of a two-storey multi-unit residential building at 292 Lajoie St., firefighters said in a media release.

The thirteen people inside, including several teenagers, managed to make it out safely. No one was injured.

A fire department investigator has been sent to the scene.

Recent arsons

Lajoie Street was closed between Montreal Road and Levis Avenue but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

There have been a string of arsons in Vanier over the past year. There was no word Wednesday morning whether this latest fire was deliberately set or not.