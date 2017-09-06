A fire broke out on Lajoie Street in Vanier early Wednesday morning, and an investigation is underway.

Several people called 911 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to report flames coming from the front of a two-storey multi-unit residential building at 292 Lajoie St., firefighters said in a media release.

The thirteen people inside, including several teenagers, managed to make it out safely. No one was injured.

A fire department investigator has been sent to the scene.

13 people forced out at 2am on Lajoie Street in Vanier, as fire hit this house that holds 6 apartments pic.twitter.com/PbxZj8upAm — @GiacomoPanico

Recent arsons

Lajoie Street was closed between Montreal Road and Levis Avenue but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

There have been a string of arsons in Vanier over the past year. There was no word Wednesday morning whether this latest fire was deliberately set or not.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 292 Lajoie Street in Vanier. Main body of fire is on the top floor of a 6-unit building. pic.twitter.com/QG4R1l0b0i — @OFSFirePhoto