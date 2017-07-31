A man from Pontiac, Que., drowned Saturday while he was fishing in Lac Ramsay, police say.

Melvin Larose, 56, wasn't wearing a life jacket when his boat capsized around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

There were life vests in the boat, police found.

Investigators believe a combination of factors — including engine strength, boat size and weight and manoeuvring — were also involved in the drowning.

It's the second drowning to occur in MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais so far this year, police said.

Lac Ramsay is located north of Highway 148 off chemin Eardley Masham, about 45 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.