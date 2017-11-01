The municipality of La Pêche in western Quebec remains in a state of emergency after a massive storm swept through the region earlier this week.

The Outaouais region saw more than a month's worth of rain in a 48-hour period, flooding roads and causing power outages for thousands of customers.

Some roads buckled and collapsed under the weight of flood waters. There was also a landslide in Wakefield due to the rain fall, which sparked a fire.

Nearly 15 roads will need to undergo major repairs in the area, as well as an additional 40 roads that require maintenance, according to La Pêche Mayor Robert Bussière. The municipality is approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

The mayor called a state of emergency because the community cannot afford to get back on its feet, he said.

"Nobody predicted this, so we don't have money sitting there waiting for something to happen. Definitely not. With such a disaster, we will need help and the government knows that."

He said he believes a changing climate will make similar storms more common and cities need to be prepared. There is no estimate on how much the damage will cost.

In La Pêche, several homes are still without electricity.

Val-des-Monts roads washed out

Roads in nearby Val-des-Monts are slowly re-opening after heavy rains caused closures throughout the municipality early yesterday.

Some residents are making the most of the situation. Despite being stuck in his house, Dean Roussel isn't worried because he has "Netflix and half a bottle of wine" to keep him company, the Val-des-Monts resident said.

His neighbours who are also stuck in their homes have a Facebook group so they can check in on each other.