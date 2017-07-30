Parting is such sweet sorrow.
After four days of captivating, frightening — and perhaps annoying — crowds in downtown Ottawa, the monsters of La Machine are saying goodbye.
After an afternoon walkabout the giant mechanical spider Kumo and the dragon-horse Long Ma will duel it out one last time at the Canadian War Museum against the backdrop of the nation's capital.
CBC Ottawa will live stream the 9 p.m. final show on our Facebook page.
Here's how you captured the final day:
Watching #Kumo and #LongMa battle at the War Museum - best scene yet. #LaMachine #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/MTfG6ztl25—
@amackendrick
La Machine part 2. The Dragon. pic.twitter.com/JRFk5qdQ2P—
@KyleHarrietha
Typical downtown road rage. #LaMachine pic.twitter.com/3kIsmy8o5x—
@HockeyScanner
Dragons are real!—
@oljakulic
#myottawa #lamachine #ottawa2017 #experience #canada150 #longma #dragon #robot #robotics…
La Machine was amazing... what little I saw of it before having a panic attack and shoving crowds out of my way while hyperventilating... pic.twitter.com/qPPgcJ8Wot—
@patient9five7
Majestic af #LaMachine #LongMa pic.twitter.com/bOiTVfXRWz—
@bjhunnicutt
Sunday, July 30
8:30 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the Chaudière Falls.
9 p.m. STATIC SCENE: Kumo and Long Ma at the Canadian War Museum.