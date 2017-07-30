Parting is such sweet sorrow.

After four days of captivating, frightening — and perhaps annoying — crowds in downtown Ottawa, the monsters of La Machine are saying goodbye.

After an afternoon walkabout the giant mechanical spider Kumo and the dragon-horse Long Ma will duel it out one last time at the Canadian War Museum against the backdrop of the nation's capital.

Here's how you captured the final day:

Sunday, July 30

8:30 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the Chaudière Falls.

9 p.m. STATIC SCENE: Kumo and Long Ma at the Canadian War Museum.