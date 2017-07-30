Parting is such sweet sorrow.

After four days of captivating, frightening — and perhaps annoying — crowds in downtown Ottawa, the monsters of La Machine are saying goodbye.

After an afternoon walkabout the giant mechanical spider Kumo and the dragon-horse Long Ma will duel it out one last time at the Canadian War Museum against the backdrop of the nation's capital.

CBC Ottawa will live stream the 9 p.m. final show on our Facebook page.

Here's how you captured the final day:

Watching #Kumo and #LongMa battle at the War Museum - best scene yet. #LaMachine #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/MTfG6ztl25 — @amackendrick

La Machine part 2. The Dragon. pic.twitter.com/JRFk5qdQ2P — @KyleHarrietha

La Machine was amazing... what little I saw of it before having a panic attack and shoving crowds out of my way while hyperventilating... pic.twitter.com/qPPgcJ8Wot — @patient9five7

Sunday, July 30

8:30 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the Chaudière Falls.

9 p.m. STATIC SCENE: Kumo and Long Ma at the Canadian War Museum.