The mythical creatures of La Machine will be exploring the streets of downtown Ottawa next weekend.
A giant mechanical spider and a dragon-horse — named Kumo and Long Ma, respectively — can be seen from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30.
Here is the schedule of their walk.
Thursday July 27
- 8 p.m. Kumo awakens near the National Gallery of Canada.
Friday July 28
- 10 a.m. Long Ma awakens at City Hall.
- 10:30 a.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from City Hall.
- 2 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the National Gallery.
- 2 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the National Gallery.
- 8 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the Shaw Centre.
- 8 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from Confederation Park.
Saturday July 29
- 11 a.m. Kumo Walkabout: By Ward Market.
- 11 a.m. Long Ma Walkabout: ByWard Market.
- 3 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the ByWard Market.
- 3:10 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the ByWard Market.
- 8:30 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from Confederation Park.
- 9:30 p.m. STATIC SCENE: Kumo and Long Ma at the Supreme Court of Canada.
Sunday, July 30
- 2:30 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the Supreme Court of Canada.
- 3 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the Supreme Court of Canada.
- 8:30 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the Chaudière Falls.
- 9 p.m. STATIC SCENE: Kumo and Long Ma at the Canadian War Museum.