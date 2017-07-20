The mythical creatures of La Machine will be exploring the streets of downtown Ottawa next weekend.

A giant mechanical spider and a dragon-horse — named Kumo and Long Ma, respectively — can be seen from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30.

Here is the schedule of their walk.

Thursday July 27

8 p.m. Kumo awakens near the National Gallery of Canada.

Friday July 28

10 a.m. Long Ma awakens at City Hall.

10:30 a.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from City Hall.

2 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the National Gallery.

2 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the National Gallery.

8 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the Shaw Centre.

8 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from Confederation Park.

Saturday July 29

11 a.m. Kumo Walkabout: By Ward Market.

11 a.m. Long Ma Walkabout: ByWard Market.

3 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the ByWard Market.

3:10 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the ByWard Market.

8:30 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from Confederation Park.

9:30 p.m. STATIC SCENE: Kumo and Long Ma at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Sunday, July 30

2:30 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the Supreme Court of Canada.

3 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the Supreme Court of Canada.

8:30 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the Chaudière Falls.

9 p.m. STATIC SCENE: Kumo and Long Ma at the Canadian War Museum.