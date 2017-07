Beginning next Thursday, a 45-ton, 12-metre high mechanical dragon-horse will be roaming the streets of downtown Ottawa along with its 13-metre-wide robotic spider companion for an Ottawa 2017 event.

The $3-million machines from France are part of Canada's 150th birthday celebrations. La Machine will be on display in a series of performances for the public throughout downtown, the ByWard Market, and the downtown sections of Rideau Street.

The City of Ottawa is warning residents there will be significant intermittent traffic delays for drivers and cyclists during the four-day event, as well on Wednesday during the setup. People who work in Ottawa's core are encouraged to take public transit, bike, walk, or carpool to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Here is how the creatures will affect your commute from Wednesday to Sunday.

Road closures

Wednesday, July 26

Rolling closures along Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway and Sussex Drive, between Aviation Parkway and Guigues Avenue, from midnight to 3:30 a.m.

Sussex Drive northbound from Guigues Street to St. Patrick Street, will be closed on Wednesday at noon until Friday, July 28 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, July 27

Guigues Avenue from Sussex Drive to Parent Avenue will be closed all day.

Sussex Drive between Guigues Avenue and Murray Street will be closed in both directions from 4 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

St. Patrick Street between Mackenzie Avenue and Parent Avenue will be closed from 5 to 11 p.m.

Alexandra Bridge between Rue Laurier (Gatineau) and Mackenzie Avenue, will be closed from 5 to 11 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Morning

Guigues Street closed between Sussex Drive and Parent Avenue.

Laurier Avenue, between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street.

Queen Elizabeth Drive, between Somerset Street and Laurier Avenue.

Elgin Street, between Wellington Street and Gloucester Street.

Queen Street, between Metcalfe Street and Elgin Street.

Wellington Street between O'Connor Street and Sussex Drive.

Mackenzie Avenue, between Murray Street and Wellington Street.

Sussex Drive between York Street and Daly Avenue.

George Street, between Dalhousie Street and Sussex Drive.

William Street, between York Street and George Street.

ByWard Market Square, between York Street and George Street.

York Street, between Cumberland Street and Sussex Drive.

Clarence Street, between Cumberland Street and Sussex Drive.

Dalhousie Street, between Murray Street and George Street.

Murray Street, between Dalhousie Street and Sussex Drive.

Parent Avenue, between Guigues Street and Clarence Street.

St. Patrick Street, between Dalhousie Street and Sussex Drive.

Sussex Drive between Bruyere Street and St. Patrick Street.

Afternoon

Guigues Street closed between Sussex Drive and Parent Avenue (until 2:30 p.m.).

Colonel By Drive between Wellington Street and Main Street.

Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street.

Sussex Drive between Bruyere Street and Wellington Street.

Murray Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

St. Patrick Street between Sussex Drive and Parent Avenue.

Parent Avenue between St. Patrick Street and Clarence Street.

Clarence Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

William Street between Clarence Street and George Street.

ByWard Market Square between Clarence Street and George Street.

York Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

George Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

Wellington Street between O'Connor Street and Sussex Drive.

Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Gloucester Street.

Queen Street between Metcalfe Street and Elgin Street.

Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe Street and Nicholas Street.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Somerset Street West and Laurier Avenue.

Evening

Colonel By Drive between Wellington Street and Main Street.

Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street.

Laurier Avenue West, between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Somerset Street West and Laurier Avenue West.

Nicholas Street between Daly Avenue and Laurier Avenue West.

Elgin Street, between Wellington Street and Laurier Avenue West.

Wellington Street, between O'Connor Street and Dalhousie Street.

Sussex Drive, between George Street and Wellington Street.

York Street, between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

George Street, between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

William Street, between Clarence Street and George Street.

ByWard Market Square, between Clarence Street and George Street.

Clarence Street, between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

Dalhousie Street, between Murray Street and George Street.

Parent Avenue, between Murray Street and Clarence Street.

Saturday, July 29

Morning

George Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

York Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

William Street between Clarence Street and George Street.

ByWard Market Square between Clarence Street and George Street.

Parent Avenue, between St. Patrick Street and Clarence Street.

Dalhousie Street, between St. Patrick Street and Rideau Street.

Murray Street, between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

Afternoon

Parent Avenue, between St. Patrick Street and Clarence Street.

Clarence Street, between Sussex Drive and Cumberland Street.

York Street, between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

George Street, between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

William Street, between Clarence Street and George Street.

ByWard Market Square, between Clarence Street and George Street.

Murray Street, between Sussex Drive and Cumberland Street.

Sussex Drive / Colonel By Drive, between York Street and Daly Avenue.

Dalhousie Street, between St. Patrick Street and Besserer Street.

Wellington Street / Rideau Street, between Lyon Street and Cumberland Street.

Kent Street, between Vittoria Street and Queen Street.

Nicholas Street / Waller Street, between Ridea Street and Laurier Avenue West.

Nicholas Street, between Daly Avenue and Besserer Street.

Daly Avenue, between Nicholas Street and Waller Street.

Laurier Avenue West, between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street.

Queen Elizabeth Drive, between Somerset Street West and Laurier Avenue West.

Evening

Wellington Street, between Lyon Street and Kent Street.

Kent Street between Vittoria Street and Queen Street.

Laurier Avenue West, between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street.

Queen Elizabeth Drive, between Somerset Street West and Laurier Avenue West.

Elgin Street, between Wellington Street and Gloucester Street.

Wellington Street, between Mackenzie Avenue and Bank Street.

Sunday, July 30

Afternoon

Wellington Street, between Portage Bridge and Bank Street.

Sir John A Macdonald Parkway, between Portage Bridge and Slidell Street.

Kent Street, between Vittoria Street and Queen Street.

Portage Bridge, between Rue Laurier (Gatineau) and Wellington Street.

Chaudiere Bridge, between Rue Laurier (Gatineau) and Sir John A Macdonald Parkway.

Booth Street, between Albert Street and Sir John A Macdonald Parkway.

Evening

Sir John A Macdonald Parkway, between Slidell Street and Portage Bridge.

Chaudiere Bridge, between Rue Laurier (Gatineau) and Sir John A Macdonald Parkway.

Booth Street, between Albert Street and Sir John A Macdonald Parkway.

Transit disruptions

Heads up, bus users. OC Transpo routes 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19 and all routes that operate on the Transitway will experience short intermittent disruptions to service or be on detour on many streets downtown while La Machine creatures make their way through the streets.

City parking lots available for drivers

City parking lots will be available for drivers for the event, but the city expects they will fill up quickly.

Businesses will be open as usual during the street performances throughout the weekend.

The city is advising that pedestrian-only traffic will be permitted in designated areas and that signage and members of the Ottawa Police Service will help direct traffic.