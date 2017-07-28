The first day of La Machine in Ottawa was quite the spectacle.

Watch CBC's Facebook Live video of Kumo descending the Notre-Dame Cathedral on Thursday night, and you can find some pictures below it:

Crowds gathered around Notre-Dame Cathedral on Sussex Avenue to await the descent of Kumo, a giant spider, who was set to awaken Thursday night as part of La Machine in Ottawa. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

A child looks up at the spider, Kumo, as it begins to be lowered from the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral on Thursday night. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

The giant spider, Kumo, descends from the Notre-Dame Cathedral Thursday night as it prepares to meet Long Ma, a dragon whose wings it stole. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Kumo, a giant spider, awakened Thursday night and began its descent from the Notre-Dame Cathedral on Sussex Avenue. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Kumo, the giant spider, was held up by a crane so it wouldn't damage the roof of the Notre Dame Cathedral. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)