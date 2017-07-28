It's Day 2 of La Machine's invasion of downtown Ottawa.

Kumo the spider woke up Thursday night at Notre-Dame Cathedral near the National Gallery of Canada, and Long Ma the dragon-horse woke up this morning at City Hall, then made its way to the ByWard Market.

A giant mechanical dragon roams the streets of Ottawa starting a four-day urban theatre performance involving a 45-ton half-dragon half-horse that towers 12 metres high. Long Ma, named after a Chinese mythological half-dragon half-horse, is shown on the streets of Ottawa, Friday, July 28, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)

She is awake and on the #move. #longma #lamachine#ottawa2017 pic.twitter.com/dw6n8WQmSM — @MathieuFleury

A giant mechanical dragon gets ready to roam the streets of Ottawa in a four-day urban theatre performance involving a 45-ton half-dragon half-horse that towers 12 metres high. Long Ma, named after a Chinese mythological half-dragon half-horse, is shown below Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Friday, July 28, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)

Long Ma met up with Kumo at the National Gallery of Canada on Friday afternoon. (CBC)