It's Day 2 of La Machine's invasion of downtown Ottawa.
Kumo the spider woke up Thursday night at Notre-Dame Cathedral near the National Gallery of Canada, and Long Ma the dragon-horse woke up this morning at City Hall, then made its way to the ByWard Market.
She is awake and on the #move. #longma #lamachine#ottawa2017 pic.twitter.com/dw6n8WQmSM—
@MathieuFleury
Our @kristynease was among the thousands watching Long Ma awaken in downtown #Ottawa. We'll have a Facebook Live at 2 p.m. of #LaMachine. pic.twitter.com/bYDWGso1HL—
@CBCOttawa