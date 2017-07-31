For four days, Long Ma, the dragon-horse, and Kumo, the spider, transformed downtown Ottawa and drew crowds of hundreds of thousands.

CBC Ottawa was there for each day's spectacle, and you can relive the magic here.

Day 1 - Thursday, July 27: Kumo wakes up at Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Day 2 - Friday, July 28: Long Ma wakes up at City Hall, then Long Ma and Kumo walk through the ByWard Market, and meet for a battle at the National Gallery of Canada.

Day 3 - Saturday, July 29: Kumo and Long Ma walk through the ByWard Market, pass Parliament Hill, then battle in front of the Supreme Court of Canada.

Day 4 - Sunday, July 30: Kumo checks out LeBreton Flats, while Long Ma visits the Chaudière Falls, and then they battle for the last time at the Canadian War Museum.

Just want to see CBC Ottawa's Facebook Live videos?

No problem.

Here's all of them:

Thursday: Kumo wakes up.

Friday: Long Ma and Kumo battle at the National Gallery of Canada.

Saturday: Long Ma and Kumo roam through the ByWard Market.

And here are the monsters passing by Parliament Hill.

Sunday: Long Ma and Kumo battle for the last time at the Canadian War Museum.