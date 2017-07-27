Ottawa, your new robot overlords have arrived.

Over the next few days, a 12-metre-tall mechanical dragon-horse hybrid named Long Ma will be roaming through the city's downtown, along with Kumo, its 13-metre-wide robotic spider companion.

The $3-million machines from France are the work of La Machine, and are in town as part of Canada's 150th celebrations. They'll be engaging in a series of performances for the public throughout downtown, the ByWard Market, and along Rideau Street.

While the first of the machines won't awaken until Thursday evening, crews moved Kumo and Long Ma into place yesterday evening and overnight.

According to Denise LeBlanc, media relations manager for Ottawa 2017, various parts of Kumo and Long Ma can currently be spotted at various locations around the city:

The spider is suspended on top of Notre Dame Cathedral on Sussex Street.

The dragon-horse's body is at Ottawa City Hall, by the Ottawa 2017 sign.

The dragon-horse's wings are scattered on the lawn of the Supreme Court of Canada.

The dragon-horse's temple sits on LeBreton Flats, near the Canadian War Museum.

(In case you're wondering: part of Long Ma's walk through the city will involve picking up its wings.)

The machines' peregrinations are also expected to cause some serious traffic delays throughout the downtown — and you can get a full list of all the road closures here.

Their specific routes, however, are not being revealed.

(City of Ottawa)

As for crowds, Leblanc said she expects tens of thousands of people will be out trying to catch a glimpse of Kumo and Long Ma over the next few days.

"We'd advise parents before they leave home to just chat with their kids ahead of time, [and] remind them to stay close," said Leblanc.

The weather forecast also calls for a sun-filled weekend — but even if it were to rain, Leblanc says that won't stop Kumo and Long Ma from making their expedition.

"There's no umbrella big enough."

To find out where to catch glimpses of Long Ma and Kumo, see their schedule below.

Thursday, July 27

8 p.m. Kumo awakens near the National Gallery of Canada.

Friday July 28

10 a.m. Long Ma awakens at City Hall.

10:30 a.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from City Hall.

2 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the National Gallery.

2 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the National Gallery.

8 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the Shaw Centre.

8 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from Confederation Park.

Saturday July 29

11 a.m. Kumo Walkabout: ByWard Market.

11 a.m. Long Ma Walkabout: ByWard Market.

3 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from the ByWard Market.

3:10 p.m. Kumo Walkabout: departs from the ByWard Market.

8:30 p.m. Long Ma Walkabout: departs from Confederation Park.

9:30 p.m. STATIC SCENE: Kumo and Long Ma at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Sunday, July 30