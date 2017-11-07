The Capital City Condors are reeling with the news that honourary captain Kyle Turris and his wife Julie are leaving Ottawa.

More than 100 hockey players play in the league established 10 years ago for people with physical and mental disabilities in the Ottawa area.

In 2012, Kyle Turris and his wife Julie became the public face of the organization, routinely skating with players and helping fundraising galas and tournaments.

With the news that the Turris family will be relocating to Nashville following a three-way, blockbuster trade with Colorado, Condors families are sharing their personal stories about how far the hockey couple went to support the unique league and its players.

Sandra Wallace's daughter Camryn, now 13, joined the Capital City Condors the same year that Turris became the team's honourary captain.

Julie Turris poses with Capital City Condors player Camryn Wallace. (Sandra Wallace)

Wallace said it was common for Julie and Kyle to visit families for dinner.

Julie had a habit of attending concerts and plays of students who played for the Condors.

But their support for Capital City Condors families went further.

This year, Sandra was diagnosed with cancer.

While she was recovering from serious surgery, the Ottawa Senators were battling the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

One day after a practice in the middle of that playoff series, Kyle Turris showed up at the Wallace home in Carp.

"Kyle came here, picked up both my girls and took them to Westboro to his place to hang out with him and Julie," said Wallace, with tears in her eyes.

"They went for lunch, then Julie took them shopping and then they brought them home."

During the 2017 NHL playoffs, @KyleTurris & wife Julie helped this @condorsottawa mother after her cancer diagnosis. #Sens #Ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/NeRHKLhzeD — @CBCOttawa

Wallace broke the news of the Turris trade to her daughter last night.

"He won Camryn a teddy bear at the [Carp Fair] so she calls that bear 'Turrie.' It's a fair teddy bear — it's not the prettiest thing in the world," explained Sandra.

"So she had Turrie in her arms last night and when I went up to check up on her, she has a jersey that Kyle gave her and signed for her and it was draped over her.

"She had some tears this morning."

A signed jersey with a personalized note and a teddy bear, won at the Carp Fair by Kyle Turris, lays on Camryn Wallace's bed. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Condors co-founder Jim Perkins still remembers the two-and-a-half hour meeting he had with Kyle at a bistro back in 2012.

Departing Senator Matt Carkner, preparing to move to New York following his own trade, had suggested Turris as an able replacement as honorary Condors captain.

As the meeting between Perkins and the then 22-year-old Senator was winding down, Turris asked to borrow the Capital City Condors annual photo yearbook.

"'Can I take this home? I have to show Julie,'" Perkins recalled Turris saying.

Three days later, Julie and Kyle were at the rink for a Condors team skate.

And they greeted the players, whom they had never met before, by name.

"'So the kids are coming out and it's 'Hi Ryan!, Hi Amy!'," recalled Perkins.

Turris poses with a player in the Capital City Condors league. (Supplied)

"I said 'Julie, How are you doing that?!'"

Kyle Turris called Jim Perkins moments after news of the trade broke Sunday night.

"I got the phone call I never wanted to get from him," said Perkins.

"[The players are] very, very sad."

"It's not just about hockey for them, I think [Julie and Kyle] really been truly touched by the Condors program," said Sandra Wallace.

"They truly are invested in so many of the kids' lives."