A medical marijuana producer in Gatineau, Que., says its processed products have been certified as kosher, just in time for one of the High Holidays on the Jewish calendar.

The Hydropothecary Corp. said in a news release that the certification, by Rabbi Levy Teitlebaum, comes just in time for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, which is celebrated from Wednesday night to Friday night.

The certification covers its ready-to-consume marijuana powder product line, cannabis peppermint oil and milled products, and includes an audit of cleaning protocols, kosher compliance review and on-site inspections, the company said.

In the release, the Ottawa rabbi said kosher certification is relied upon by vegans, vegetarians and people who are careful about what they consume, as well as those who follow Jewish dietary laws.

Certification means consumers can be assured the products "adhere to the highest standards of kosher purity," Teitlebaum said.

Medical products are eligible for kosher certification, the rabbi said, but marijuana for recreational use, expected to be made legal next year, may not qualify for kosher designation.