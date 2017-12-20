The Ottawa Humane Society is asking whoever stole a kitten from the shelter to return it, "no questions asked."

Briana, a four-month-old black kitten, was being treated for an upper respiratory infection when she was stolen from the West Hunt Club Road facility on Saturday, the humane society said in a news release.

"We're asking that Briana be returned to the OHS no questions asked," Bruce Roney, OHS executive director, said in the release. "She needs to be seen by a veterinarian as soon as possible."

Briana went missing from the shelter sometime between 1 and 5 p.m. She was scheduled to visit a veterinarian the next morning, the release said.

OHS executive director Bruce Roney said it happened during a very busy weekend.

Saw something suspicious

"We had actually a new staff member who saw something suspicious," he said. "We know it was a woman, but that's all we know at this point."

Roney admitted it wouldn't be too difficult to steal a kitten from the facility.

"With a kitten, it's not that hard, they're pretty small and weekends are pretty busy here. We do let the public meet all the cats who are up for adoption, and we rely on the public to be honest."

Roney said while the OHS did file a police report, there won't be charges if the kitten is returned safe.

Briana was available for adoption through a program called "Foster-Me-First," in which animals who are receiving medical treatment are first fostered by their adopter until their treatment is complete, and then the adoption is finalized.