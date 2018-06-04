Experience vs. new ideas in race for chief of Kitigan Zibi

Residents of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation north of Gatineau, Que., will elect a new band council this weekend, and the race for chief will come down to a choice between change and experience.

Jean Guy Whiteduck was first elected chief of the community in 1976, served until 2006, and was elected again in 2015.

He said he knows young people may want change, but that he put his hat in the ring again because his community asked him to.

Jean Guy Whiteduck was chief from 1976 to 2006, and was elected chief again in 2015. (Antoine Trepanier/Radio-Canada)

He also hopes to continue working on a number of active files that have taken years to develop, he said.

"It's up to them to choose. It's the people at the end who decide, it's not me. It's a democratic process," Whiteduck said in an interview in French.

Challenger promises change

Among his two challengers is Dylan George Whiteduck (no relation), an economic development officer for the First Nation, who said he was approached by elders, family and friends to run.

"It's been status quo since 2005," he said. "I believe we need some change. A lot of other First Nation communities across Canada are thriving, they're becoming self-sufficient, they're growing with the times. But we're staying the same, and I want to see this change, and I will bring that change to the community."

Dylan George Whiteduck is running to become chief. (Antoine Trepanier/Radio-Canada)

As for his relative youth, Dylan Whiteduck doesn't think it's an issue.

"A lot of people are saying I'm too young, but let me tell you this: I'm running at the same age as Jean Guy Whiteduck [in 1976], and I'm coming in with a new vision, idea, [and an] innovative, young approach," he said.

"I've been moving the file of economic development here for three years, and I've seen progress, and it's time that I take the next step in becoming chief of this community because we're not moving forward."

'We want our share'

Alison Commando, who was a band councillor from 2012 to 2016, said the community needs leaders who can fight for land title rights.

"I think our community needs strong leaders. The revitalization of our language is extremely important. We're looking for leaders who are going to lead us into a future where we're going to attain our rights on the land that was taken from us," she said.

Former band councillor Alison Commando says the First Nation needs a leader who can fight for land titles. (Antoine Trepanier/Radio-Canada)

"It's important for every community to have sustainability ... and right now resources are being extracted from our traditional lands all the time and we're not seeing any moneys or any kind of funds from that. So we want our share."

Commando said she thinks the candidates are well-educated with interesting backgrounds, and that people in the First Nation will be looking for a mix of experience and fresh ideas.

The vote takes place this Saturday, June 9.