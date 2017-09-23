Ottawa police confirmed on Saturday they charged a man with second-degree murder in the April 27 killing of 24-year-old Devon Labelle.

Kirvens Lamarre, 22, made his first appearance in court Saturday after Ottawa police arrested him earlier this week.

Witnesses said the victim was walking out of the Jean Coutu pharmacy on Montreal Road when he was surrounded by a group of men who attacked him. Labelle was stabbed in the attack and died of his injuries in hospital.

Police recovered a knife at the scene of the killing.

Police said at the time they did not believe the attack to be random.