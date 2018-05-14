Skip to Main Content
Woman charged after roommate assaulted with bong in Kingston, Ont.

Notifications

New

Woman charged after roommate assaulted with bong in Kingston, Ont.

A woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting her roommate with a bong, police in Kingston, Ont., say.

19-year-old allegedly smashed bong over roommate's head in an argument, police say

The Canadian Press ·
An argument among roommates led to a woman being assaulted with a bong, Kingston police allege. (Paul Jay/CBC)

A woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting her roommate with a bong, police in Kingston, Ont., say.

The woman was arguing with one of her roommates when another roommate, the alleged victim, attempted to intervene, police said.

At some point the accused went to the bathroom and came out with a large bong, which she allegedly smashed over the roommate's head.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital for treatment and the woman was arrested, police said.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us