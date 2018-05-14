Woman charged after roommate assaulted with bong in Kingston, Ont.

A woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting her roommate with a bong, police in Kingston, Ont., say.

The woman was arguing with one of her roommates when another roommate, the alleged victim, attempted to intervene, police said.

At some point the accused went to the bathroom and came out with a large bong, which she allegedly smashed over the roommate's head.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital for treatment and the woman was arrested, police said.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.