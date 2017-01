Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 74-year-old Kingston woman with stunt driving after her vehicle was caught travelling at 151 km/h on Highway 15 near Sand Hill Road.

The posted speed limit is 80 km/h.

Police say an officer stopped a black Buick Encore at 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 20.

OPP have seized the SUV for seven days and issued a seven-day driver's licence suspension to the woman, who was driving the vehicle.

She's expected to appear in court in March.