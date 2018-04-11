2 Kingston teens charged with attempted murder

Two violent attacks in Kingston, Ont. — including one with a baseball bat — have led to the arrest of two teens on a number of charges, including attempted murder.

The first attack happened Monday at about 5:15 p.m. in an alley between First Avenue and Concession Street, Kingston police said.

The first victim, a teen boy, was walking down an alley with a friend to meet two other young men when police allege the two accused appeared.

One of the accused brandished an aluminum bat and struck the victim in the head, police said. He then hit the victim again with the bat, and he and the other accused stole his backpack, wallet and cellphone before running away.

Police found the teen boy lying in the alley and suffering from serious injuries. He remains in critical condition in hospital.

Bong attack

The next morning, another young man was at his home on Newmarket Lane when police allege the two accused — whom he knew through friends — arrived at his door.

He invited them into his garage and they smoked marijuana, police said, while the two told him about the earlier attack.

They then started punching the young man, smashing bongs over his head and wrapping a T-shirt around his neck in an attempt to choke him, police said.

They robbed him and fled after a neighbour heard the noise and opened their door.

Later that day, police arrested a 17-year-old boy after getting a tip from social media. A patrol officer also spotted and arrested a 19-year-old man in the area of Montreal Street and Raglan Road.

Both were charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of robbery.

Kingston police Det. Sgt. Jay Finn described both attacks as drug-related and said the investigation is ongoing.

The two were remanded into custody on Wednesday and are expected back in court next week.