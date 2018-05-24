2 dead in crash near Kingston, Ont.

Two people died in a crash just outside Kingston, Ont., early Thursday morning.

Loyalist OPP officers were called to the serious crash on Taylor Kidd Boulevard, between County Road 6 and Coronation Boulevard just west of Kingston, at about 5:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved, OPP said, and two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released, and police are contacting next of kin.

Taylor Kidd Boulevard is closed between County Road 6 and Coronation Boulevard while police investigate.

No other details were immediately available.