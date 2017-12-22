Kingston police have charged a 47-year-old woman with impaired driving offences after a crash straight out of The Fast and the Furious.

Police said the woman was heading southbound on Bayridge Drive at "a high rate of speed" at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when she struck a curb.

Witnesses told police that the woman's vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its wheels.

Even though her vehicle's airbags had deployed, her brakes had seized, and one of the rear door panels had been completely torn off, the woman still sped away, police said.

She was later arrested on Chelsea Road after striking a second curb and getting stuck, police said.

Licence suspended

The woman was uninjured and ended up having a blood-alcohol limit slightly less than two-and-a-half times the legal limit, said police.

She was charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

Her licence has been suspended and she was released to appear in court, police said.