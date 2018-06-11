Kingston, Queen's cracking down on party animals

The City of Kingston and Queen's University will target problem partiers with stricter penalties, starting this fall.

A pilot project in the city's University District, the area bordered by Barrie, King, Collingwood and Johnson streets, will be in force during move-in week in September, homecoming week in October and St. Patrick's Day next March.

During those periods anyone charged with certain offences, such as those covered by the city's "nuisance party bylaw," will forfeit the option to pay their fines online or by phone, and will instead have to appear in court before a justice of the peace.

"The goal is to ensure that accused persons have to account for their actions in person," according to a news release from the city issued Monday.

Those convicted would also face discipline from the university including formal warnings, community service and the loss of certain privileges on campus.

"Certain times of year have become problematic in the University District and this has a real impact on the safety of everyone who calls Kingston home," Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson is quoted saying in the news release.

"This important joint initiative is an effort to address some of the community challenges we've had during these times and to ensure people account for their actions."

"Finding ways to encourage good citizenship, address these large parties, and promote student and public safety and community well-being is a high priority for me and the rest of my leadership team," said Daniel Woolf, Queen's vice-chancellor.