Police in Kingston, Ont., say they've opened an investigation into an officer heard berating an elderly man who drove past a flood barricade on Monday and ended up stranded in deep water.

A video posted on social media during Monday's heavy rain and flooding captures audio of "a male berating and using profane comments towards the driver," according to a Kingston Police media release.

"Senior police management have now learned that the voice on the video is that of an officer with the Kingston Police."

An internal investigation has been opened into the officer's conduct, police said.

"On behalf of the Kingston Police we would like to apologize to the driver, his family and to our community. This type of behaviour by our members will not be condoned," the media release reads.