Police in Kingston, Ont., have charged a 65-year-old man allegedly caught on video stealing women's and children's underwear in his apartment building.

Kingston Police Service officers searched an apartment on Wednesday and seized numerous undergarments, the force said in a statement.

Police allege the items were taken from the Parkway Street building's laundry room and complainants' apartments.

Investigators said tenants had noticed underwear disappearing over the last few months and contacted police.

Some of the incidents were captured on surveillance video, which police said aided the investigation.

The man is charged with break and enter, theft, and possession of stolen property.